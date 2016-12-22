If You're Dreaming Of A White Christmas, You're In Luck Because There's A Blizzard Coming

When you picture a white Christmas, a peaceful snowy scene probably comes to mind. In reality, a Christmas weekend snowstorm could mean chaos for many people. According to AccuWeather, Winter Storm Europa is heading for the United States and will have dangerous effects in some parts of the country. The storm will most likely result in significant travel issues and since this is an important travel time more many, that's not the best news. The Eastern part of the United States can expect decent travel conditions through the end this week, but because of rain, ice, and snow, Central and Western states will face disruptions.
The Weather Channel reports that the West will be hit with heavy snow over the weekend, and Winter Storm Europa will turn into a blizzard in the Great Plains region. In the upper Midwest and New England, there will be snow, sleet, and freezing rain that will, at the very least, cause some risky driving conditions. On Saturday, the South — as far east as the upper Mississippi Valley — could be affected by light freezing rain or sleet and snow. Most of the bad weather is expected to be over by Monday night, which means Christmas in many places will, in fact, be white, so plan accordingly.
The Weather Channel reports that the West will be hit with heavy snow over the weekend, and Winter Storm Europa will turn into a blizzard in the Great Plains region. In the upper Midwest and New England, there will be snow, sleet, and freezing rain that will, at the very least, cause some risky driving conditions. On Saturday, the South — as far east as the upper Mississippi Valley — could be affected by light freezing rain or sleet and snow. Most of the bad weather is expected to be over by Monday night, which means Christmas in many places will, in fact, be white, so plan accordingly.
Advertisement