Sofia Black-D'Elia Loves To Play The Crazy Girls — They're Just More Fun

"Of course. I hope you don't mind that I'm wolfing down a cheeseburger while we have this conversation. I promise that my attention is devoted to you.""It's really fun. I think it's as fun as you might think it would be to work with Kaitlin Olson every day. She's really fun, and she keeps you on your toes. And our writers are amazing. It's been a blast.""I personally know a lot of Sabrinas. I've met them. I think it's always fun to play those kinds of people that you feel really familiar with and especially when you can't stand them. I think it's always fun to play the obnoxious person in the room, so that appeals to me, but more than anything just like the idea of working with Kaitlin. And the script was so good. I just wanted to kind of be a part of this team. These guys are from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and I've just admired their work for so long, so I kind of relished the idea of getting to work with them.""Yeah, I definitely. I have been a fan of Kaitlin's character on that show for as long as I can remember. I just think she's been doing some of the best work on TV for a long time.""I have always wanted to do comedy. It definitely terrifies me, and I think that's part of why I wanted to do it. It's not my comfort zone at all, which I love. I thought, If I'm gonna do this for the first time, I have to do it with somebody that makes me feel safe and that I can trust and that I can fail in front of. Kaitlin is that person. Also, just to have a female boss throughout this whole experience has been such a blessing. I haven't figured any of it out yet, but it's been really fun to try [laughs].""I think that's exactly what it is [laughs]. They face off a lot throughout this season. My favorite moments of the show so far have been when we have a common enemy and we have to team up because we are so like-minded. We're both kind of psychotic, you know."I think that they direct all that energy at each other because they can challenge each other, and that doesn't happen too often in their lives. I think that's why they enjoy their relationship so much. But what's been really fun for me to play as an actor has been those rare moments when she and I both have the same plot against someone else together and just destroy them, because we're both crazy. Both of our characters are crazy.""Oh, thanks!""That would be hilarious. I feel like that's like the American Horror Story version of The Night Of.”"I really, really love The Crown. I think that Claire Foye's performance on that show is so beautiful, and it's one of my performances of the year for sure. So I've just been a huge fan of that. And I really love Search Party. I think that show is so funny and real and bizarre. I binge-watched that whole season.""We shot the first episode in three weeks, so about the normal length of a pilot. My experience with that show felt like shooting a short film, because that whole whirlwind of Nas and Andrea, to me at least, felt like this standalone short film. And then the rest of the show kind of played off of that. I feel like I just had this little small bubble that we lived in. And then I disappeared. And then I got to watch the rest of the show as a fan. It was fun.""Yes. I mean, I obviously knew things that I needed to know as an actor. But it was such a wonder to watch everybody else kind of kill it the rest of the season.""You know, I learned a lot from Riz as an actor. He was very kind to me while we were shooting that show, so I think we'll always have a friendship.""I just think he's so deserving of that. Just the story of that character isn't something that we see on American television, and I think that alone deserves attention. I'm really happy for Riz and the year that he's having, because he's had a long career of really great work, and I really think he deserves it.""Yeah, I mean, I think I got really lucky with that because she was so well-written, so my job was really easy. I think it's harder when you're a young actor and you have to work and you can't. It's a luxury to be selective about the women that you play. So I think it's just about the rest of us being brave enough to have a voice when we're taking a part that isn't so fully formed on the page, and having the guts to go up to somebody and say, 'Hey, I wanna make this girl real, and I want you to help me with it. Let's do this together.'""It's a weird array of gals there. I do think that, for the most part, people are really well intentioned when they write these characters. And, you know, a 45-year-old guy doesn't really know the inner life of a 17-year-old girl, so maybe that's normal [laughs]. I think the best thing that's happened to TV is just the influx of female writers that do know what that's like. I actually think TV's a really great place for that — that's also what is so special about working with Kaitlin on this show, because she's so aware of all of these people being funny, not about, oh, that's a girl or, oh, that's a guy: It's just about making people funny. That's the kind of environment that we should all be so lucky to work in.""Yeah, Jesus Christ. I remember the day after the election, Kaitlin and I had a scene together that morning, and we were both kind of crying in between takes, and I just felt so lucky to have a job that I love, that I'm appreciated in, that I could connect to people on a personal level, and we could just make each other laugh for a little while. Because it's easy to go down the, like, 'Everything we do is meaningless...what the f*ck...what is the point of anything' route.""You know what, sometimes it is. I think there has to be a balance of getting your ass up and doing something and taking action and having a voice, and then also keeping yourself sane and trying to be happy.""Oh my god, these days I don't know when that is. But I, well, I don't know. I guess we've been shooting in L.A., and I live in New York, so when we're not on set, I try to go home and see my friends and family. And hang with them. Because that makes me pretty happy. And I read a lot. And I watch a lot of movies. And I try to stay off Twitter."