SNL's Vanessa Bayer Gives A Tour Of Her New York City Living Room

To say that the life of a Saturday Night Live cast member is stressful is a major understatement. Every single week, they are tasked with putting together a brand-new 90-minute show, which means most nights are spent up late writing and practicing. With a daily routine that intense, it's important to have a home that's a relaxing sanctuary. Recently, Vanessa Bayer — who has been acting on SNL since 2010 — showed People magazine her New York City haven.



Bayer invited People into her living room and showed off every corner of her tranquil space. From the tour, it's clear that Bayer is obsessed with Anthropologie's furniture section. We can 100% relate.



In addition to her addiction to Anthro, her decor also depicts her love of comedy. On her walls hang framed photos from her time at SNL as well posters from the show Portlandia, which Bayer says is one of her favorites. Her coffee table is laden with hilarious memoirs written by some of her comedian gal pals. Take the full tour with Vanessa Bayer, below.

