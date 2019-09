People Working This Job Get $100K Holiday Bonuses

'Tis the season of giving, which means companies are starting to give out those much-anticipated holiday bonuses. If you just received your annual bonus and were left feeling like you deserved a bigger check, perhaps you should consider a career change. So which industries give out the big bucks at the end of each year? LinkedIn has the answer.The career-oriented social networking website used data from its salary tool to find which jobs claim the biggest annual bonuses in 2016 , and you'll be shocked by how much money some people are taking home every December. Investment banking associates topped the list with an annual bonus of $100,000. Keep in mind that's way more than many people make in an entire year. The next highest bonus earners are surgeons, who often make $60,000. If you spent your year saving lives, I suppose a bonus that size is pretty well-deserved. Right behind surgeon is another medical profession, radiologist. Folks working in radiology earn an average $47,000 bonus. Rounding out the top five are investment banking analysts with $45,000 and medical directors with $40,000. Clearly, it pays to work in the medical and investment banking industries.Smack dap in the middle of the list are commercial directors, earning $35,000. Global marketing directors get $34,500, while senior portfolio managers receive $34,000. The top 10 list concludes with senior corporate counsels with $31,000 and equity research analysts with $30,000. According to LinkedIn, in the United States, the average annual bonus for professionals is $5,225. As you can see, even those who fall on the lower end of the biggest bonus list earn well above that, and our minds are completely boggled.