A few weeks ago, a line of Bachelor-inspired wines came out. Of course, you already knew that because the minute the wines were released, you ordered two cases so you would have a bottle for every episode of The Bachelor's upcoming 21st season. No judgment, I'm right there with you. Now that you've got your beverage situation sorted out for the first 20 Monday nights of 2017, you're likely starting to think about snacks. I'm here to soothe your viewing party planning worries and tell you that Sugarfina, the company that makes gourmet candy for grown-ups, just announced a limited-edition candy collection inspired by The Bachelor.
Sugarfina's Bachelor-themed sweet treats come in three different varieties available for purchase online starting January 2, 2017. You can order the individual gummy varieties, but let's face it: You're going to need a bunch of candy to get through a season with Nick Viall. That's why Sugarfina will be releasing a party pack that comes with 2.5 pounds of candy and includes the entire collection. No matter how you feel the newest Bachelor or his contestants, with a bottle of One on One Chardonnay and a box of Kiss & Tell All sugar lips, it's sure to be the most exciting season yet. Take a look at the full candy collection, ahead.
Sugarfina's Bachelor-themed sweet treats come in three different varieties available for purchase online starting January 2, 2017. You can order the individual gummy varieties, but let's face it: You're going to need a bunch of candy to get through a season with Nick Viall. That's why Sugarfina will be releasing a party pack that comes with 2.5 pounds of candy and includes the entire collection. No matter how you feel the newest Bachelor or his contestants, with a bottle of One on One Chardonnay and a box of Kiss & Tell All sugar lips, it's sure to be the most exciting season yet. Take a look at the full candy collection, ahead.