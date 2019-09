If You Think 2016 Is Bad On Land, It's Much Worse Underwater

As bad as it was up here on land this year, things were a whole lot darker down below sea-level. In case you did not know: the ocean is terrifying. It is big, wet, cold, deep, mysterious, and full of fish that are a lot scarier than Nemo and the gang.And one brave Russian sailor, Roman Fedortsov, is finding them on his deep-sea travels and sharing pictures of his interesting discoveries on Twitter, The Moscow Times reports. Thanks to additional coverage on Gizmodo , Fedortsov's tweets are getting more and more popular, with curious folks like myself gawking at the demonic-looking things.You have to see these unique underwater dwellers to believe them. As weird as they are, it's hard to look away. These fish deserve their own Tim Burton-Pixar spin-off. R-rated, of course.To quote Shakespeare's The Tempest, "Hell is empty, and all the devils are here!”