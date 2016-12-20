Let this be a lesson: Even Beyoncé, goddess from on high, can get sued. As Billboard reports, Dwayne Walker is suing the musician for her music video "Drunk in Love." The video briefly features the logo for Roc-A-Fella, Jay Z's record company, and Walker has routinely asserted over the years that this logo is his intellectual property. He claims to have designed it in 1995 and signed a contract with the record company.
There's a history here. Walker, who is a clothing designer, first filed a suit in 2012 about the logo. That time, it was against Jay Z himself, as well as Roc-A-Fella and the other owners of the record label. The case was dismissed in September of 2016.
This recent lawsuit, which is specifically aimed at Beyoncé, not Jay Z, is for Walker another path up the mountain. According to the Daily News, Walker claims the original contract promised a 2% stake in the company, and he's never seen the cash. Unfortunately, though, for this particular David, Goliath is too big, too popular, and too good at business. (This Goliath also has excellent stage presence.)
Walker tried to sue Jay Z and failed. Now he's got his finger pointed at the missus — but the odds are certainly not in his favor.
