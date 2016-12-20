Please, Lance Bass, Take Us To Space With You

It must be 1999 again, because we want to go wherever Lance Bass is headed. Bass' destination, to hear him tell it, will be space. The final frontier, as it were. Really, we just want to get the hell off Earth, however we need to do that.
Bass was supposed to go to space with the Russians in 2002, having been certified by both the Russian space agency and NASA, but those plans fell through. His experiments made it onto the space station, so presumably Bass has unlocked whatever forbidden knowledge he sought in the cold reaches of the void.
But Bass still hasn't given up.
"There’s no specific date, but there are plans for me to go," Bass told Business Insider. "But yeah, things keep getting delayed and delayed, but eventually in the next five to 10 years I would say that once we’re really flying to space a lot more that I’ll be able to take that mission."
The dream apparently started a long while ago.
"When I was a kid, my first launch my grandfather took me to when I was probably eight years old and I was just addicted since then," he told the publication. "I went to space camp. I loved everything about it. I wanted to go to school for space engineering, so I could become an astronaut. And then, my life detoured into music for a little bit."
Ok, whatever. Please, take us to space. We don't care. Kick us out of the airlock. Just get us off the planet.
