Beyoncé Poses With Lemonade Costumes Like Huntress She Is

Human woman (we think) Beyoncé threw a Christmas party. The Lemonade singer did so for the employees of her record label, Parkwood Entertainment, at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles last Thursday.



She handed out "Formation" goodie bags and Lemonheads candy (Get it? We do). But that's not all she was serving. Looks were also on the menu, folks.



Beyoncé posed in front of the costumes she wore when she viciously hunted and killed all other pop culture's relevancy in the Lemonade visual album. She, appropriately, appeared both smiling and unsmiling. Maybe Beyoncé is making a comment on the duality of humankind. Both smiling and unsmiling, like the Mona Lisa. Or one of those weird masks they put outside theaters to seem vaguely Greek. You know what we're talking about.



Oh, and she performed some hits for her employees. Seems like a pretty good party.