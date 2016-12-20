Salaam arrived in Jordan in an ambulance two years and 11 months ago. Her family had become accustomed to living in Dera, Syria — one of the most dangerous locations of the civil war, and the place they'd always called home. After a deceptively quiet few days, she had set out on a mission to buy a hat for her cousin’s birthday.



She was walking with her little brother and the 13-year-old birthday girl, when she blacked out in a barrage of pain and confusion.



The medics and doctors who treated her believe a barrel bomb, a prominent weapon used by the Syrian army, fell overhead. The improvised unguided bomb packed with nails and other shrapnel, dropped from a helicopter or airplane, doctors believe.



Her brother was thrown under a car, her cousin torn to pieces and barely alive. Her own leg was gone.



Syrian doctors sent them to the Jordanian border, as they were not medically equipped to save her. Her mother got word of what happened and rushed to the local hospital, then to the border. She had just missed them and was not allowed to follow into Jordan. As Salaam's cousin lay dying and her young brother lay unconscious, she remembers being in a hyper-alert state.