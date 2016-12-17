It's been 13 years since Love Actually premiered, but Olivia Olson clearly remembers shooting a scene pivotal for both her on-screen character and off-screen self.
Spoiler alert, in case you haven't seen this holiday staple: Near the end of the film, Olson gives her co-star, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, a kiss on the cheek.
"It was my first kiss and on-screen kiss too," she told E! News. "I was really nervous because I kind of had a crush on Thomas back in the day and I was also worried, because I was taller than him if it was going to look weird."
Olson's off-screen butterflies may surprise those familiar with the holiday tearjerker. Throughout the film, Brodie-Sangster's character, Sam, crushes hard on his classmate and talent-show star, Joanna, played by Benson. But Sam and Joanna get a happy ending when Sam rushes to the airport to tell her goodbye and Joanna returns the gesture with that adorable kiss.
Grown-up Olson now voices Adventure Time's Marceline the Vampire Queen. Game of Thrones fans can also spot Brodie-Sangster's baby face in his guest-starring role as Jojen Reed.
