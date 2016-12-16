Does President Obama Feel A Personal Responsibility Over Aleppo?

Under the terms of a ceasefire, civilians and fighters inside the few remaining blocks of the rebel enclave in Aleppo were to be taken to opposition-held territory nearby. But buses that arrived at a collection point in the countryside to pick up villagers waited for hours without any evacuations happening. Reports by opposition activists and officials in eastern Aleppo ranged from 15,000 to 40,000 civilians still inside the tiny enclave, along with some 6,000 fighters.



Elizabeth Hoff, the WHO's Syria representative, said by phone from western Aleppo that there are still "high numbers of women and infants, children under five, that need to get out."



The evacuations signal the end of the Syrian rebels' most important stronghold — the eastern part of the city of Aleppo — and mark a watershed moment in the country's civil war, now in its sixth year.