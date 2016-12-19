I don't know about y'all, but when it comes to planning a party, I can get a little daunted by all the hosting to dos — especially if I'm squeezing it in between travel, holiday shopping, and a high-speed week at work. So for some advice on how to make hosting feel a little less stressful and a lot more fun, I checked in with Tiffani Thiessen, who's always throwing an easier-than-it-looks dinner party on her Cooking Channel show Dinner at Tiffani's. (Which, by the way, is one of my favorite shows to watch at the gym.)



Luckily for us, the Saved by the Bell alum shared five easy tips for throwing a festive holiday shindig — no matter how big or small — with as little work as possible.



Create a timeline.

"As Type A as it is, writing down a timeline actually helps. I'll write down a grocery list, then look at a calendar and figure out which day I can go to the store and which day I'll decorate. And I always make sure I have a full day to prep ingredients ahead of time and set the table. (One less thing to worry about the day of.) Having a physical list just keeps everything in check. And I love when I look at the list and so much is checked off that I feel like, Okay, it's time to have fun now!"



Make sure your pantry is stocked with essentials.

“I always check before I'm hosting to make sure I have a good amount of any seasoning I might need. I also always have truffle oil, which you can add to anything from full-on dishes to popcorn as an appetizer, as well as chocolate drizzle, which you can throw on any easy dessert. I also make sure I have a variety of veggies and grains, in case last minute I get more people and need to throw together a side or salad. And onions! Onions are always in my pantry, because you are always going to need onions for something."