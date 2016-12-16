Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Tatum's Daughter Has The Best Christmas List

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum's daughter, Everly, has a few requests this Christmas — all of which are absolutely adorable. Don't believe us? Then check her list out for yourself.



Dewan Tatum shared a photo of her little girl's letter on Instagram. "Dear Santa," she wrote in marker, "For Christmas this year, I would really like Rapunzel + Tiana princess dresses."



The 3-year-old's list continued with requests for a new swingset, an Elsa Pez and "new rocks and treasures and sea animals (maybe)."



Everly also wanted loads of glitter for Christmas — specifically rainbow. But she also wanted some to share with her fairy friends. "Glitter for the fairies" is number seven on the list, while "pink sign for the fairies" also made the cut.



Knowing that Santa is making his list and checking it twice, Everly gave an honest assessment of how nice she was this year, ending her letter with "I've been mostly good." Haven't we all?



After Dewan Tatum shared this "priceless" note from her daughter, all we want for Christmas is more letters from Everly.



While we're at it, throw in some glitter for the fairies, too.



