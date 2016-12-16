No matter your religious beliefs, there's no denying one simple truth: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is a wintertime icon. As the story goes, the bashful red-nosed North Pole resident defied all odds when he led Santa Claus' sleigh through a snowstorm, saving Christmas. It's a story full of inspiration, hope, and true holiday spirit.
Say the name "Rudolph" and it's safe to say that this little guy comes to mind. After all, he did go down in history. But, according to original manuscripts of the story from 1939 on NPR, the ever-brave Rudolph almost had a very different name.
How do you feel about Reginald the red-nosed reindeer?
Or Reggy?
Roland?
Romeo?
Yes, all four were real contenders. Robert May, the author of the original story, clearly knew he wanted an "R" name and tinkered around with a few other options before landing on Rudolph. I think he made the right choice. Rodney the red-nose reindeer doesn't quite roll off the tongue.
