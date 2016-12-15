Soulja Boy is making headlines, and it's not for creating a new dance craze.
According to the Los Angeles Times, Soulja Boy — real name DeAndre Cortez Way — has been arrested. On Thursday, the "Crank That" rapper, who is currently starring on reality show Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, was taken into custody from his Hollywood Hills, CA, home. The arrest occurred when officers found a firearm on his property, the newspaper reports.
Way, who is on probation following a 2014 arrest for possessing a loaded weapon, is not allowed to own a weapon. At this time, it is unclear why the police were called to Way's house in the first place.
The 2014 arrest is not the only time that the hip-hop artist has found himself in trouble with the law. In 2011, the Los Angeles Times reported that he was arrested on a felony drug and weapons charges after what police called a "routine traffic stop."
The rapper has not posted on social media regarding the arrest. However, on Wednesday, Soulja Boy did share a music video for his song, "Draco," on Twitter. In the video, the rapper and his friends show off guns to the camera.
Soulja Boy ft. Famous Dex - Draco via @YouTube— Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) December 15, 2016
Not ideal timing.
