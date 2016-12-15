Khloé Kardashian's Gift-Wrapping Skills Will Make You Feel Better About Yourself

Usually, the videos Khloé Kardashian puts on her website show us that she really has her act together. She's hella organized, in great shape, and has a truly rad sense of style. Thankfully for us mere mortals, she just posted a video that shows she has at least one flaw. Girl cannot wrap a Christmas present to save her life.
In a video that is perhaps the exact opposite of the Japanese gift-wrapping tutorial, Kardashian attempts to demonstrate the best way to wrap a present. Just a few seconds in, she looks up at the camera and admits, "So, I'm not like a professional wrapper." From there, we go with her on a hilarious journey to try and get a decently wrapped gift. Along the way, she curses double-sided tape, dull scissors, and glittery wrapping paper. Khloé's trademark sense of humor and dirty mouth add a whole lot of character to her tutorial, so even if it's not as instructive as others, we like it a little bit better. I mean, who else would give the helpful tip, "Fuckin' fold around the box"?
