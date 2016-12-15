This Video Is Proof That Feminism Sounds Good In Every Language

Every good Disney movie needs a rousing anthem for its main character. Hercules has "Go the Distance," Ariel has "Part of Your World," and Elsa has "Let It Go." Moana, our feminist Disney heroine of 2016, has the punchy "How Far I'll Go," written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and performed by Auli'i Cravalho.
It's the new pop Disney ballad of choice (and has the potential to replace "Let It Go" as every 5-year-old's favorite song), and we're here for it. The tune is catchy and filled with feminist encouragement, and, as it turns out, it sounds just as awesome in other languages.
BuzzFeed shared an exclusive video that features the song in 24 languages — and each version is just as badass as the last. The video, which begins in English, moves through Thai, Bulgarian, Hebrew, Dutch, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, and Korean, among others. Every linguistic iteration of the song rings with female empowerment, and all the fun stuff that made us love the track in the first place.
The empowering hook, for under-a-rock dwellers who haven't heard it yet, states: "If I go, there's just no telling how far I'll go." Do it — whatever it is that scares you — and, hey, you might just make it. It's the spirit of feminism, y'all, and it sounds good in every language. Or at least 24 of them. Watch the full video, below.
