With every great new Disney movie comes an even better new song. And Moana may have just given us our favorite. Ever. Yes, Frozen fans. This track rivals the forever-stuck-in-our-heads "Let It Go," as performed by Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel.
The reason that this song is so special (other than it just being really, really good) is that it's performed by a newcomer(ish) to the music scene herself: a young Alessia Cara. Cara's big break came at age 18 when she released "Here," a slow-rising sleeper hit that eventually topped the charts last year.
Now she's embracing her inner-adventurer and risk-taker with the song "How Far I'll Go." It's powerful, energetic, and simply a total must-listen.
Watch your back, Elsa and Anna. Moana's coming for your spot as most beloved modern Disney princess.
Moana comes to theaters on November 23.
