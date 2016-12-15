This Ad Featuring A Dad Accepting His Transgender Teen Will Make You Cry

Just when we were starting to get holiday-commercial fatigue, we found one that not only brings tears to our eyes but also makes a powerful statement.
A new ad from the Danish electronics company Elgiganten shows a father giving his daughter a hair-curling and straightening iron, Hello Giggles reports. But it's not the typical family gathering you see in commercials.
The family is opening presents and playing with toys in a living room full of decorated trees, while a transgender teen fiddles with her painted nails. Her father (or possibly another older relative) walks over to hand her a wrapped present, and when she unveils the hair product, a smile appears on her face for the first time.
The dad and daughter exchange a glance that conveys exactly what the holidays should be about: unconditional love. "Lad gaverne tale," or "let the gifts talk," is what the text at the end reads.
Elgiganten told New Now Next that the ad aims to remind us our gifts can say "big, important, beautiful, and hopeful things."
We thought that Allegro commercial about the man meeting his grandchild was this year's most touching holiday ad, but now, we're thinking this one takes the cake.
