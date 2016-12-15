This Lip Brush Is The Beauty Tool We Didn’t Know We Needed

Lipliner exists to help you create a crisp, precise outline of your mouth. This is very simple in theory, but there are some problems that can arise in the execution — particularly where your Cupid’s bow is concerned. The divot just above your upper lip is a natural enemy of liner and lipstick alike. Where does it begin? How do you go about filling it in? How much definition is too much?
Italian beauty brand Kiko Milano wants to eliminate that exact conundrum with a brilliant new double-ended lip brush. On one end, you get a regular lip brush. But on the other, there's a V-shaped tip meant to contouring that dodgy area a breeze — so much so that you can skip the liner altogether and go straight for the color.
Italian beauty brand Kiko Milano wants to eliminate that exact conundrum with a brilliant new double-ended lip brush. On one end, you get a regular lip brush. But on the other, there's a V-shaped tip meant to contouring that dodgy area a breeze — so much so that you can skip the liner altogether and go straight for the color.
It’s the most genius beauty tool we never knew we needed, which is actually kind of unfortunate, given the brush’s limited-edition status. That means you might want to stock up — so you can strut into the holidays with a spotlight-stealing lip look.
Advertisement