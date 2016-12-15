It's official: the 2000s are back, and there's simply no denying it anymore. Dust off your Ugg boots, pull out your hot pink Juicy Couture sweatsuit, and queue up your iPod mini, because Ashlee Simpson just announced she has new music in the works for 2017, and we are excited.
The younger Simpson sister told Us Weekly that she's working on new music for the first time in eight years after stepping away to focus on her family, including her two children and husband, Evan Ross. Simpson told the magazine that she'll be working with Ross, which is pretty sweet if we say so ourselves.
"We’re working on an album together. So in the new year, that will be happening! It’s been really fun to work together."
Ross added, "When you work separately, you don’t get to hang out — so this works out well.” Simpson agreed, saying, "This way we can tour together! I’m definitely excited. I love working with my husband."
The two are apparently planning a joint album first, before Simpson also releases a solo album shortly thereafter. The couple describes their new sound as "soulful" and "fun," which is pretty much exactly what we all need these days.
If the prospect of two Ashlee albums aren't enough to satisfy your 2000s nostalgia, her sister Jessica also teased new music in 2017 in an Instagram post last month. All we have to say is, we are here for a Simpson sister duet next year...perhaps with a live performance on Saturday Night Live?
The younger Simpson sister told Us Weekly that she's working on new music for the first time in eight years after stepping away to focus on her family, including her two children and husband, Evan Ross. Simpson told the magazine that she'll be working with Ross, which is pretty sweet if we say so ourselves.
"We’re working on an album together. So in the new year, that will be happening! It’s been really fun to work together."
Ross added, "When you work separately, you don’t get to hang out — so this works out well.” Simpson agreed, saying, "This way we can tour together! I’m definitely excited. I love working with my husband."
The two are apparently planning a joint album first, before Simpson also releases a solo album shortly thereafter. The couple describes their new sound as "soulful" and "fun," which is pretty much exactly what we all need these days.
If the prospect of two Ashlee albums aren't enough to satisfy your 2000s nostalgia, her sister Jessica also teased new music in 2017 in an Instagram post last month. All we have to say is, we are here for a Simpson sister duet next year...perhaps with a live performance on Saturday Night Live?
Advertisement