Jennifer Lawrence Is Taking A Leak In This Photo

You really just can't take Jennifer Lawrence anywhere. The Oscar winner recently ruffled feathers when she joked about sitting on sacred rocks in Hawaii. Now it seems as though she can't even hang out with her mom without causing trouble.
During an appearance on The Late Late Show this week, Lawrence showed off a snapshot of her and her mother, Karen. Karen's enjoying a nice Cab Sav. Her Oscar-winning daughter sits behind her, beaming. It's a cute family photo until you realize that JLaw is peeing.
"I'm actually peeing in that photo, and she has no idea, no clue," she told host James Corden. "I went to pee and my friend got the phone because she knew I was peeing and then we both decided to leave my mom out of it."
Looks like they dropped poor Karen right in it, actually.
Is this a thing now? Lawrence's pal Amy Schumer and Lena Dunham have both posted, then deleted, toilet selfies recently. We're all for being real, but please spare us the tinkles. That's between you and your bladder.
