The Secret Power Of The Daily Home Reset Routine

Then I refold the couch blankets, smooth the cushions, fix the back pillows, and organize whatever was left on the coffee table the night before. For us, that usually means stacking backlog New Yorkers and newspapers, lining up television remotes, and returning the ottoman to its rightful position. I next go into our office and do the same thing: stack papers and mail, style the surfaces, arrange the rolling chair just so, and tweak whatever other little stuff needs to be knocked out.



By the time that's all done, my guy is up. We typically make the bed together. (No doubt he has noticed that after we're done, I fix the bed skirt and snap the duvet one more time for good measure, and to kill off the remaining wrinkles. I'm sure we both know that's annoying but he is sweet enough not to say it.) He usually deals with the dishes while I shower, and maybe takes a trash bag or recycling down while I do one last sweep of the place — closing drawers that aren't quite shut, smoothing the shower curtain and bath mat, putting away makeup cases and whatever else got pulled out while we were both getting ready — before walking out the door.



That might sound like a lot — though maybe it just sounds incredibly mundane or neurotic — but my daily reset really only takes about 10 minutes, tops. Partly that's because our apartment isn't huge. But the other reason is that, since this is a process I go through every single day, things never really get that disordered. I'm just resetting 12 hours of time spent in our space, instead of longer stretches — and, for me, that makes all the difference.



I derive serious joy from walking in the front door at the end of a long day and having our home look, not like a picture perfect magazine photo, but like a hotel suite where housekeeping has come in and out but not moved any of our things. The point isn't for the place to be perfectly clean; it's just meant to make it feel presentable to anyone who might walk in the door — especially me. I want to enter my home and feel like there's nothing I need to do before I start relaxing.



I perform a similar reset ritual at my office before I leave at night: piling papers, rolling up earbuds, putting extra supplies in the drawer, clearing my bookshelf, and generally just making things pretty. It has the same effect as it does at home: When I get to my desk in the morning, I'm happy to have made it there, and I can get down to the business of what I want to accomplish in that space.



I'm more productive — and to be honest, more pleasant to be around — when things look nice. There is so much to do, always. It is nice to have that part, however superficial, out of the way. So my 10-minute daily reset? It's something I never plan to do without.

