It felt like we were making major strides in 2016 with inclusivity in the modeling world. Here at Refinery29, we kicked off our 67% Project and we kept seeing inspirational women like Ashley Graham and Danielle Brooks popping up spreading body positivity and self-love Then, cycle 23 of America's Next Top Model came along and set everything a few steps back. Brooks agrees.The actor, who is very careful to say that she is not bashing the resurrected series, shared a lengthy and emotional series of tweets and Instagram posts about the show and its lack of representation of curvy girls. She says that this show is diverse in so many ways, but still fails at giving even one (ONE!) plus-size woman a chance to be a model.She writes, "Out of all 24 girls not one was plus. You had an Asian, African, a red head, transgender, an androgynous sister, even twins...(much love for that) but not 1 plus size woman-when 67% of women are plus in the US?? This could've been a perfect opportunity for them to highlight fabulous designers that also do plus fashion or highlight strictly plus designers that rarely get any shine."