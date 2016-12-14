Then, cycle 23 of America's Next Top Model came along and set everything a few steps back. Brooks agrees.
The actor, who is very careful to say that she is not bashing the resurrected series, shared a lengthy and emotional series of tweets and Instagram posts about the show and its lack of representation of curvy girls. She says that this show is diverse in so many ways, but still fails at giving even one (ONE!) plus-size woman a chance to be a model.
She writes, "Out of all 24 girls not one was plus. You had an Asian, African, a red head, transgender, an androgynous sister, even twins...(much love for that) but not 1 plus size woman-when 67% of women are plus in the US?? This could've been a perfect opportunity for them to highlight fabulous designers that also do plus fashion or highlight strictly plus designers that rarely get any shine."
[This is not a bashing of any sort but an observation that wouldn't allow me to hold my 👅 ] As a plus woman being seen only 1% of the time is a real thing. Period. After watching #ANTM last night I was super excited to see my girl Ashley Graham but bummed out not to see any plus contestants. A curvy judge but no curvy contestants? 😕 Out of all 24 girls not one was plus. You had an Asian, African, a red head, transgender, an androgynous sister, even twins...(much love for that) but not 1 plus size woman-when 67% of women are plus in the US?? This could've been a perfect opportunity for them to highlight fabulous designers that also do plus fashion or highlight strictly plus designers that rarely get any shine. They could've also highlighted the struggles that come with being plus. We could've at least gotten to 2%. The plus competitor would've been able to lean on the fact that a reflection of herself (Ashley Graham) was in the room reminding her that her dream IS possible. All these things still would've moved us forward, and would've done more than me posting an IG post. Regardless, We are worth these incredible opportunities. We deserve to be seen. I'm going to continue to push back and speak up for that young girl that wants to model, wants to act, wants to be upfront and needs to be reminded that she is just as deserving as anyone else. ✌🏾️💋 #seethe67 #voiceofthecurves
She continued the conversation on Twitter, where she reiterated how disappointed she was in the show.
This 1% thing is real. The world really disregards plus size. Watched #ANTM and not one contestant was plus, hell, not even a size 6 or 8.— Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) December 13, 2016
Even if producers felt well it'll be hard for a plus size girl, show that ish. Let the world see how much work still needs to be done...— Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) December 13, 2016
for the 67% of women who are plus size. #seethe67 I can't tell you how upsetting it was to watch #antm and how many seasons has it been now?— Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) December 13, 2016