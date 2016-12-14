Now Your Baby Can Get In On The Parisian-Beauty Trend, Too

Kim Kardashian may take heat from the media on a semi-regular basis for allowing her toddler daughter to mess around with makeup, but the little ones need beauty products, too. Okay, fine, things like mascara, lipstick, brow pencil, and color-safe shampoo should remain firmly off-limits. But as Jessica Alba has shown us with her Honest Company initiative, there’s a real demand for gentle, allergy-tested skin care that’s formulated specifically with the most sensitive skin in mind.
That’s why Olivia Chantecaille, the creative director and innovator behind her family’s beloved French skin-care brand and the mom of a 3-year-old, created Bébé. After having a child of her own, she discovered that there just wasn’t a brand offering pure, high-quality, and safe skin-care formulas mothers could trust to use on their babies — and maybe on themselves, too.
The four exceptionally gentle products — a body oil, a hair-and-body wash, a body lotion, and a face cream — use anywhere from 98 to 100% natural ingredients, and are packed with certified-organic, plant-based botanicals. They're dermatologically tested; free of gluten, soy, wheat, phthalates, SLS, and dyes; and cruelty-free...so there's nothing to be skeptical about, whether you're slathering the products on chubby baby cheeks or irritated adult skin. We tried them on ourselves and were impressed by the silky formulas and natural fragrance that's far from that distinct, powdery kid smell. (After all, it is a French brand.) Prepare to have the chicest baby on the block.
