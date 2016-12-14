Hold Up, This Rap Song About Healthy Eating Deserves A Grammy Nom

Generally speaking, healthy eating isn't always the sexiest topic. Nor does it really lend itself to a catchy song — that doesn't remind you of the songs that filled early Bill Nye The Science Guy episodes (sorry, Bill).
But thanks to a very cool group of teens from Minneapolis, we now have a healthy-food-themed rap song that's actually a banger.
The song, "Grow Food," is a culminating project from Appetite for Change's summer youth program. The nonprofit, which seeks to promote food as a vehicle for social change, wanted to spread the message of the importance of choosing healthy foods — through lyrics such as "Screaming ‘Hot Cheetos and Takis,’ but you better eat your broccoli.”
"Grow Food," made in collaboration with the Beats and Rhymes program at the Northside Minneapolis YMCA, hopes to inspire people to explore new ways to eat healthy food — and make a point about the importance of urban farming. All through the medium of music, of course.
But don't just take our word for it; watch the genius music video above. By the end of it, you'll probably be anxiously awaiting the song's iTunes debut.
