After the Monday night release of his song N.E.R.D., which contains the lyrics "artists gettin’ robbed for their publishing by dirty Jewish execs who think that it’s alms from the covenant," listeners slammed Lupe Fiasco for antisemitism.
On Tuesday, he argued in since-deleted tweets that he was talking about particular Jewish executives, not Jews in general, A.V. Club reports. But shortly after that, he tweeted, "Yo Lupe fans, it’s been fun and I hope you’ve had fun. I’m officially not releasing any more music. Albums cancelled."
However, he continued defending himself in subsequent tweets.
Getting beat up for telling the truth is not how I plan on spending the rest of life.— peace (@LupeFiasco) December 13, 2016
I didn't called them dirty becuz they were Jewish I called them dirty becuz their horrible fucking human beings @JGreenblattADL— peace (@LupeFiasco) December 14, 2016
Im not an anti-Semite & I'll never be a Freier, EVER! So u can take your little condemnation & it shove up ur ass sideways @JGreenblattADL— peace (@LupeFiasco) December 14, 2016
Given his unwillingness to back down, it's possible his claim that he was leaving the music business was sarcastic. Plus, he's changed his mind on this matter before. He said in January that he was releasing one more album and then decided he had three in store. So, it's unclear if his resignation is serious or permanent.
