Can you believe there's only one episode until the season finale of Scream Queens? I feel like we just got to the good stuff. There's still a LOT to talk about (and a few things to ponder).This week's episode, "Lovin' The D" opens with a potentially deadly setup featuring all three of the Green Meanies who unite to kill the three main Chanels. Luckily for Chanel Oberlin (Emma Roberts) and Chanel No. 5 (Abigail Breslin), Chanel No. 3 (Billie Lourd) has set up an agreement with her boyfriend, Dr. Cassidy Cascade (Taylor Lautner, IRL and on the show ), for him to not kill her or her Kappa sisters.Despite that, Nurse Hoffel (Kirstie Alley) tries her best to stab Chanel multiple times to no avail. The three hot pink-clad sorority sisters escape but are visibly shaken and once again realize they're at the center of this bloody mess. In the words of Chanel: "I don't want to die in this outfit!" Two of the Meanies, Wes Gardner (Oliver Hudson) and Dr. Cassidy fight over who gets to kill the HBIC and in the end she escapes.Once the coast is clear (i.e.: the Chanels are gone), Hester (Lea Michelle) emerges and scolds the three unsuccessful killers, explaining that there needs to be some order to their madness. As one of the former Red Devil killers herself, she has a point. How are they to get any killing done if they can't decide on who gets to kill each Chanel? She calls for an "Inaugural Green Meanie Summit" where the four of them will "go over past and future kills and divvy up the future murders." Spoken like a true psychopath Meanwhile, the Chanels gush over a daytime television doctor (and fellow Kappa alumnae), Doctor Scarlett Lovin (Brooke Shields). Dr. Lovin's show, Lovin' The D (as in Doctor, duh) is everything the Chanels aspire to be: famous, on TV, and rich. Dr. Lovin unexpectedly arrives at the CURE Institute with a proposition for Dr. Brock Holt (John Stamos), Kathy Munsch (Jamie Lee Curtis), and the Chanels — she wants them to perform the first ever live surgery on a willing patient with a 16-pound tumor on his face. Of course, the Chanels are beyond ecstatic, as is Munsch. Dr. Holt is more hesitant because he is the one who would actually do the surgery and thinks the real attention should be put on him, not the three girls who don't even have medical degrees. The battle of the narcissists ends with the surgery still happening, but not as originally planned. You see, at the Green Meanie Summit, it was determined that Hoffel would be the one to kill Chanel because she deserves it the most (Chanel accidentally murdered her sister, Agatha, remember? ) But Wes really, really wants to be the one to murder Chanel because he blames her for his daughter, Grace's, mental issues so he puts cyanide in a cup of coffee and lays it out for Chanel before the surgery. In a classic mix-up moment, Dr. Lovin drinks the poisoned coffee instead and instantly dies, giving Chanel the full spotlight during the 10-hour tumor removal.Chanel and her two minions impress the CEO of the network so much so that they end up being offered the series (to fill in for Dr. Lovin after her untimely, but apparently unsurprising, death). The botched murder was brought to the attention of Hoffel who is pissed off at Wes for trying to kill Chanel despite their vote. (Yes — Dr. Cassidy, Hoffel, and Hester all voted on who got to kill Chanel and Hoffel won, fair and square.) As punishment, she teams up with Dr. Cassidy to literally fry Wes to death using a vat of hot peanut oil. Looks like we're back down to two Green Meanies.Other than almost being killed in the first scene, the Chanels had a pretty solid week. They managed to not only survive, but also to pass the MCATS. Chanel and Chanel No. 3 cheat, but Chanel No. 5 takes the test all on her own and shockingly gets an almost perfect score. This is her big moment, and no one gives a shit: "I'm a genius and nobody cares!" Seriously, when is she going to finally snap?