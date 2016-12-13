Jennifer Lawrence has won an Oscar, but the biggest honor that has possibly ever been bestowed upon her may be footage of the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills singing her praises.



This was made clear when Lawrence appeared on Access Hollywood and host Liz Hernandez showed her a compilation of the RHOBH women giving their glowing reviews of the actress.



Lawrence literally gasps when Kyle Richards appears on the screen to tell her how much she loves her. “That’s Lisa Rinna,” Lawrence says to her Passengers co-star Chris Pratt, before getting even more excited. "Oh my God, Erika Jayne!”



Of course, the superfan quickly corrected herself. “Well, Girardi." Luckily, she didn't miss Girardi telling her that she can't believe Lawrence even knows who she is. Believe it.