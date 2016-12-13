Jennifer Lawrence has won an Oscar, but the biggest honor that has possibly ever been bestowed upon her may be footage of the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills singing her praises.
This was made clear when Lawrence appeared on Access Hollywood and host Liz Hernandez showed her a compilation of the RHOBH women giving their glowing reviews of the actress.
Lawrence literally gasps when Kyle Richards appears on the screen to tell her how much she loves her. “That’s Lisa Rinna,” Lawrence says to her Passengers co-star Chris Pratt, before getting even more excited. "Oh my God, Erika Jayne!”
Of course, the superfan quickly corrected herself. “Well, Girardi." Luckily, she didn't miss Girardi telling her that she can't believe Lawrence even knows who she is. Believe it.
Lawrence was most excited to see Lisa Vanderpump, who invited her to her restaurant PUMP for a drink. "I'm going to cry," Lawrence says with her hand covering her mouth.
“Genuinely, thank you so much," Lawrence says after viewing the clip, tears filling her eyes. Pratt agreed, joking "that’s the kindest thing you could’ve done for her."
Since Lawrence has never been shy about her love for the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, we definitely believe she is genuinely touched by the video. Back in 2015, Lawrence shared her obsession with the show in Interview, admitting it was her guilty pleasure.
Honestly, the only show she may love more is Vanderpump Rules.
