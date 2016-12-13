Dwayne Johnson Singing To The Troops Will Hit You In The Feels

This Christmas, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is giving us all a bucket full of tears. Just kidding. But the actor's tribute to the troops really brought all the feels.
The “Rock the Troops” show, which airs on December 13 at 9 p.m. on Spike!, features a sing-along led by People's Sexiest Man Alive. In a clip from the special, Johnson leads a large sing-along to "I'll Be Home For Christmas." The sentimental song is made even more emotional by Johnson's introduction where he talks about families being reunited after the holidays, "safe and sound."
Joining Johnson on stage are Matthew McConaughey, Scott Eastwood, Terry Crews, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black. Get ready for your heart to grow three more sizes. Nothing spreads holiday cheer like a singing Rock for all to hear.
