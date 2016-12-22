30 Times Celebs Taught Us To Love Our Bodies This Year

This year saw many female celebrities using their platforms to speak out about an issue very near and dear to our hearts: body image. Women like Serena Williams, Ashley Graham, and Kourtney Kardashian put themselves out there in the name of body-positivity, and boy, did we take notice.



In fact, we spent all of 2016 seeing famous women speaking publicly, either in interviews or via social media, about issues that many women deal with. They reminded us that we shouldn't stress out about post-baby bodies, weight gain, concern-trolling, and more. Instead, they called for self-love and self-care, no matter how hard it might seem to have a healthy relationship with our bodies. All the while, we were taking notes.



With that in mind, we decided to take a look back at everything these women taught us about body positivity this year. Sure, we may never get to meet Chrissy Teigen, but at least we can say we learned not to care about stretch marks thanks (in part) to her.



Click through to start your crash course in 2016's best body image moments. And please share your own body-positive lessons in the comments section.