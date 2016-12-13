I’m not typically prone to acne; in fact, I'm usually on the drier side. Every once in a while, I'll get a breakout, which I remedy with a traditional salicylic acid-spiked spot treatment — but not in the winter. During these months, my skin needs all the hydration it can get. Radiators suck moisture out of air, gusts of cold wind make my face flake, and most acne products only worsen the problem. So, this is the season when I stay away from them. That is, until I tried the new BareMinerals Blemish Remedy Acne Clearing Treatment Serum.
First, let me be clear: My acne is not severe. It's mild to nonexistent, but when a pimple does pop up, it always leaves behind a long-lasting red spot. (Which, of course, shows up all-too-clearly with the rest of those winter-skin conundrums.) Nothing has ever helped lighten the pigmentation — not even vitamin C — so I usually let the spot run its course and hope for the best. But when I tested out this acne serum, I couldn't believe it. After just one use at night, those tiny, red dots were significantly smaller by the morning — and my skin didn't feel tight or dry at all.
The salicylic acid is what helps zap away bacteria, but I have a hunch it's the product's licorice-root and meadowsweet extracts — two anti-inflammatory ingredients — that calmed the redness from my breakout so quickly. It also has zinc, which is a gentler way to control oil production so future pimples don't crop up. Looks like you can have it all.
BareMinerals Blemish Remedy Acne Clearing Treatment Serum, $42, available at Bare Minerals.
