The reason this photo may intrigue fans is that it follows Horan's appearance on Ellen DeGeneres's show where he played a game of "Who'd You Rather?" As Hollywood Life pointed out, the host was trying to find him a new girlfriend by showing him photos of female stars and asking him whom he'd rather hang out with. After choosing Demi Moore and another ex, Selena Gomez, Horan ended up with Goulding.Of course, it wouldn't be the first time. After years of denying the two had dated, Goulding admitted to Seventeen in March that she had been on a few dates with Horan and still considered him a friend. "He’s a really, really lovely guy," she said. "He’s got the biggest sense of humor, he’s very caring, and I see him as a genuine friend in the industry.”Whether they continue to stay in the friend zone or not, I think we can all agree that more adorable photos are in order.