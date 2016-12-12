Niall Horan had a sweet reunion with ex-flame Ellie Goulding. Luckily for fans, there was a camera there to capture the moment.



At a recent concert in Boston, the two stars snapped a photo together backstage with their friend Shawn Mendes that Goulding posted to her Instagram.



"On this radio tour with some mad talent.... these guys have been killing it," she wrote with the hashtag #fangurl.



Sure, this photo is cute and all, but it looks rather posed. Goulding's and Horan's faces — the two dated back in 2013 — give absolutely nothing away.



But don't worry. Things got a whole lot more adorable in a second photo that Goulding posted. This one featured just her and Horan having a bit of a laugh. I may even go as far as to describe it as a flirty photo.



"Me making @niallhoran laugh as usual," Goulding wrote.



Horan also posted the photo, writing, "Oh it's a laugh a minute with me and Goulding."

