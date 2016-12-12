Niall Horan had a sweet reunion with ex-flame Ellie Goulding. Luckily for fans, there was a camera there to capture the moment.
At a recent concert in Boston, the two stars snapped a photo together backstage with their friend Shawn Mendes that Goulding posted to her Instagram.
"On this radio tour with some mad talent.... these guys have been killing it," she wrote with the hashtag #fangurl.
Sure, this photo is cute and all, but it looks rather posed. Goulding's and Horan's faces — the two dated back in 2013 — give absolutely nothing away.
But don't worry. Things got a whole lot more adorable in a second photo that Goulding posted. This one featured just her and Horan having a bit of a laugh. I may even go as far as to describe it as a flirty photo.
"Me making @niallhoran laugh as usual," Goulding wrote.
Horan also posted the photo, writing, "Oh it's a laugh a minute with me and Goulding."
The reason this photo may intrigue fans is that it follows Horan's appearance on Ellen DeGeneres's show where he played a game of "Who'd You Rather?" As Hollywood Life pointed out, the host was trying to find him a new girlfriend by showing him photos of female stars and asking him whom he'd rather hang out with. After choosing Demi Moore and another ex, Selena Gomez, Horan ended up with Goulding.
Of course, it wouldn't be the first time. After years of denying the two had dated, Goulding admitted to Seventeen in March that she had been on a few dates with Horan and still considered him a friend. "He’s a really, really lovely guy," she said. "He’s got the biggest sense of humor, he’s very caring, and I see him as a genuine friend in the industry.”
Whether they continue to stay in the friend zone or not, I think we can all agree that more adorable photos are in order.
