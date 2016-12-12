Gigi Hadid Says This Is The Ingredient We Should Be Adding To Our Tomato Soup

If you follow the gorgeous Gigi Hadid on social media or in the press, you know she loves to find great restaurants wherever her work as a model takes her. But, did you know the 21-year-old also loves to cook when she's at home? Well, it's true. This Victoria Secret model and the new face of Reebok's #PerfectNever campaign really values her time in the kitchen. And, she has no qualms about adding inventive twists to traditional recipes — such as the beloved classic, tomato soup.
Popsugar reported that at a recent Reebok event, Hadid discussed her love of cooking and how she uses it to unwind on her days off. She said, "When I'm home, it also is very therapeutic for me to cook." Even though it's her way to relax, Hadid likes to involve her loved ones in her kitchen experiments. "I love asking my boyfriend, 'Name a random thing you like,' and I don't know if I'm going to be able to make it, but it's just a fun thing to do to try and challenge yourself," Hadid explains.
During all that time spent trying out creative cooking challenges, the model has come up with some unique ways to enjoy classic dishes. For instance, at this event, Hadid revealed that she adds orzo to her tomato soup. Why didn't we think of that? Not only does she serve her from-scratch soup with this pasta addition, she also likes to make what she calls "grilled-cheese dippers" to go with the dish. Gigi, we're definitely going to be trying this one out.
