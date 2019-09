This Viral Photo Shows How Ovarian Cancer Can Change Your Body

When fitness Instagrammer Cheyann Shaw found out she had ovarian cancer in August, the diagnosis challenged her identity. She'd prided herself on keeping her body strong, but suddenly, its very survival was at stake.Two photos posted to her Instagram @cheymarie_fit two months ago show how the disease changed her, Self reports. In one, posted about a year ago, she's showing off a bikini in a fitness show. In the second, she's bald from chemotherapy — but still smiling.She explained that she hasn't given up her enthusiasm for fitness — or any of her passions. "Thankfully, we have caught it in enough time that I am still able to fight and can kick ovarian cancer's ass and be in remission one day, hopefully soon," she wrote. "I still go to the gym, I still laugh, cry, sing (horribly), and just enjoy each and every second of every single day."