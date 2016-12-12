This Viral Photo Shows How Ovarian Cancer Can Change Your Body

Two photos posted to her Instagram @cheymarie_fit two months ago show how the disease changed her, Self reports. In one, posted about a year ago, she's showing off a bikini in a fitness show. In the second, she's bald from chemotherapy — but still smiling.
She explained that she hasn't given up her enthusiasm for fitness — or any of her passions. "Thankfully, we have caught it in enough time that I am still able to fight and can kick ovarian cancer's ass and be in remission one day, hopefully soon," she wrote. "I still go to the gym, I still laugh, cry, sing (horribly), and just enjoy each and every second of every single day."
It's crazy where life can take you in just a short year. - - This time last year, I was on stage competing in my first fitness show💪🏻 Now I'm fighting for my life. - - The picture on the left is around the time they think my cancer started to form and we just caught it in August. Thankfully we have caught it in enough time that I am still able to fight and can kick Ovarian Cancers ass and be in remission one day, hopefully soon💙 - - At the end of the day, my life isn't where I ever expected it to be, but I'm thankful I am where I am. I truly believe God has a plan for me and I believe it's to help and inspire people. Just because you are going thru something, doesn't mean you stop living. I still go to the gym, I still laugh, cry, sing (horribly🙃), and just enjoy each and every second of every single day. - - Life is all about what you make it out to be; and I'll be damned if I let a little bit of cancer stop me from living my life to the fullest👍🏻💙 - - #fuckcancer #ovariancancer #selflove #bestself #fitspo #fitfam #fitlife #gymspo #npc #npcbikini #npcbikinicompetitor #npcathlete #gymshark #alphalete #squats #loveyourself #youtube #follow
"This is the toughest battle I have and will ever face, but I know I can do it," she wrote. "The hardest part of all this is my body change. I have a hard time looking at myself in the mirror, but I'm learning to love myself again, and I know this is only temporary. Once I get the clear light to workout, I'll be in the gym banging those weights."
This is hard for me to post... Left- Before we knew I had cancer. I was a solid 130lbs and 15% body fat. Also had a nice little booty growing back there. - - Right- Taken yesterday. Stage 4 Low Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer. After almost 14 days in the hospital, a poop bag, and a major surgery; I stand at 105lbs. That's way to small for me. I'm 5"5. I lost everything. Cancer has taken so much from me. The body I worked so hard for 2 years to get, the ability to have and carry my own child, my hair, and so much more, but one thing for sure is that cancer has not taken my fight and faith. - - I will never stop fighting. I will never lose my faith. I will never let cancer win. Today has been a rough day for me mentally, but that's okay. I know tomorrow will be much better and I'm thankful to be alive and to see another day. I know GOD is up there working and I know he will give me the strength to fight, the light to see in the darkness, and will lay his healing hands on me. - - This is the toughest battle I have and will ever face, but I know I can do it. The hardest part of all this is my body change. I have a hard time looking at myself in the mirror but I'm learning to love myself again and I know this is only temporary. Once I get the clear light to workout, I'll be in the gym banging those weights💪🏻💪🏻 - - #fuckcancer #ovariancancer #seattleseahawks #bestself #selflove #npc #npcbikini #ifbb #npccompetitor #bikini #bikinicompetitor #bikinifitness #bikiniathlete #fitlife #fitspo #fitlife #follow #inspiration #happiness #womensfitness #womenshealth #motivation #squat #squatspo #country #countrymusic #countrygirl #smile #cheystrong
In addition to chemo, Shaw has undergone a hysterectomy and surgery on her colon, appendix, and spleen, according to People. She's hopeful that she's gotten it under control in time, and her resolution to stay positive in the meantime is inspiring.