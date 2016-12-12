This Viral Photo Shows How Ovarian Cancer Can Change Your Body

In another set of photos posted two weeks ago, she reveals the weight loss that resulted from the chemo. But she still shares a message of hope.



"This is the toughest battle I have and will ever face, but I know I can do it," she wrote. "The hardest part of all this is my body change. I have a hard time looking at myself in the mirror, but I'm learning to love myself again, and I know this is only temporary. Once I get the clear light to workout, I'll be in the gym banging those weights."

