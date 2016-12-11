For all your kitchen nightmares, know that Chrissy Teigen's worst cooking moment takes the cake. Not to mention, had her taking a trip to the hospital with husband John Legend.
In an interview with Delish, Teigen admitted that, "Aside from small kitchen fires usually brought on by the combo of a flame broiler and my love of oil, there's one kitchen disaster that really sticks out."
The story starts with Teigen having people over for a football game where she planned on serving scalloped potatoes. It ends with a mandoline slicing not only the potatoes, but her and Legend's finger.
"I gave John the task, and within the first three swipes, he cut the tip of his finger clean off," Teigen said. "He refused medical attention, because of whatever was happening at that point in the game, so I told him to go sit and let me 'show him how it's done.'"
Yep, you guessed it: she proceeded to slice the tip of her own finger off. The two ended up in urgent care together, which made for a great photo-op, she said, though she didn't offer up the shot.
Since that incident, Teigen always wears kevlar gloves when slicing potatoes, which she does often. "It's my ultimate comfort food," she said. "I love it. It makes people so happy."
Now, at least, it doesn't leave people fingerless.
