Dwayne Johnson Fixed His Daughter's Fear Of Santa In The Cutest Way

Pogonophobia is the fear of beards and, courtesy of Santa Claus, it spikes every holiday season. Dwayne Johnson's unexpected cure for it? Pikachu Claus.



During a Tonight Show appearance Friday, Johnson explained to Jimmy Kimmel how he made up for his 11-month-old daughter Jasmine's recent Santa meltdown.



"It was awful," Johnson deadpanned about Jasmine's first trip to sit on Santa's lap.



Maybe it was pogophobia. Maybe it was the weirdness of being expected to chill out and smile atop a strange dude's knee. Whatever the reason, Jasmine had none of it.



To compensate for the Christmas photo-op fail, super-dad Johnson dressed up as Pikachu. Holiday miracle achieved.

