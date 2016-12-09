Breaking up is hard to do, as Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder knows all too well.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Schroeder got honest about what her breakup from boyfriend of two years Patrick Meagher has been like. Specifically, what fans are going to see her go through on the show.
“I have quite a few breakdowns,” Schroeder said.
Meagher will not appear in season 5, which Schroeder said had a lot to do with why she was so raw. "Because he wasn't there to film with me," she said. "I feel like I had to really express myself even more so that people could understand what I was going through.”
Schroeder admits she thought Meagher was "the one," which made it even harder to say goodbye. But, even now she only has nice things to say about her ex.
"He's a wonderful person, like a great person," she told ET. While Schroeder isn't counting out a reconciliation she knows that right now they don't "mix well."
"We fought way too much, it was way too up and down," she said. "We're both way too stubborn. It's not that there wasn't enough love. That was there."
Schroeder says she is dating again, but isn't looking for anything long-term. "I'm really trying hard to not get in a serious relationship because that's what I do, that's what I always do,” she said. "I never experience just dating and being on my own and I said I want to give it at least a year of not having a boyfriend.”
What she is looking for though is a good sense of humor. “The only thing I know for sure is that I like to laugh, and I like funny people," Schroeder said. "So if someone is a dud, that's not really going to work for me.”
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Schroeder got honest about what her breakup from boyfriend of two years Patrick Meagher has been like. Specifically, what fans are going to see her go through on the show.
“I have quite a few breakdowns,” Schroeder said.
Meagher will not appear in season 5, which Schroeder said had a lot to do with why she was so raw. "Because he wasn't there to film with me," she said. "I feel like I had to really express myself even more so that people could understand what I was going through.”
Schroeder admits she thought Meagher was "the one," which made it even harder to say goodbye. But, even now she only has nice things to say about her ex.
"He's a wonderful person, like a great person," she told ET. While Schroeder isn't counting out a reconciliation she knows that right now they don't "mix well."
"We fought way too much, it was way too up and down," she said. "We're both way too stubborn. It's not that there wasn't enough love. That was there."
Schroeder says she is dating again, but isn't looking for anything long-term. "I'm really trying hard to not get in a serious relationship because that's what I do, that's what I always do,” she said. "I never experience just dating and being on my own and I said I want to give it at least a year of not having a boyfriend.”
What she is looking for though is a good sense of humor. “The only thing I know for sure is that I like to laugh, and I like funny people," Schroeder said. "So if someone is a dud, that's not really going to work for me.”
Advertisement