Modern Family may be on its way to becoming a thing of the past. Star Eric Stonestreet told People that the cast is "in the twilight of the show" after eight seasons on the air. "[It's] coming to an end."
The actor, who stars as the lovable Cam on the docu-style family comedy, said there could be as little as one season remaining. "We’ve shot more than we’re going to shoot in the future,” he told People. “We’re at the end of the series, in a sense, and I think what keeps us going now is that we want to go out as strong, and positive, and great as we possibly can, whether that’s one or two seasons, three seasons, I have no idea.”
But don't worry — for the time being, Stonestreet and the rest of the cast are happy to do the job as long as it's there. “I’m just proud of the work that they do every week,” he explained. “I know the cast shows up every week to shoot a show that we can all be proud of. That’s what keeps us going.”
The cast, which is incredibly tight after eight years of working together, does have one mission to accomplish before the show's end, though: Getting star Sofia Vergara's hunky husband, Joe Manganiello, to make a cameo. “We love Joe!” Stonestreet said. “We love it when he comes by the set. He was over, he stops by, and hangs out with us, and we love having him. Look, he’s got a busy schedule for himself and it would have to be the right part for the right time...but obviously, we would love to have Joe come hang out with us.”
I'm pretty sure Modern Family fans would appreciate that, too.
