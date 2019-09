Modern Family will break new ground when it comes to transgender representation. The show will feature eight-year-old actor Jackson Millarker in a one-off role as Lily's transgender friend Tom.The episode, called "A Stereotypical Day," will feature parents Cam and Mitchell as they tell Lily to have her transgender friend Tom over for a playday, according to Variety . They're understandably proud, but less so when she insults Tom. They, naturally, use that as a teachable moment.Episode director Ryan Case shared a selfie with Millarker to her Instagram."This is Jackson Millarker," she wrote. "He's 8 years old, from Atlanta, and just happens to be transgender. He plays Lily's friend Tom in this week's Modern Family and he's wonderful. One of the many reasons I love being a part of this show."