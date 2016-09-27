Modern Family will break new ground when it comes to transgender representation. The show will feature eight-year-old actor Jackson Millarker in a one-off role as Lily's transgender friend Tom.
The episode, called "A Stereotypical Day," will feature parents Cam and Mitchell as they tell Lily to have her transgender friend Tom over for a playday, according to Variety. They're understandably proud, but less so when she insults Tom. They, naturally, use that as a teachable moment.
Episode director Ryan Case shared a selfie with Millarker to her Instagram.
"This is Jackson Millarker," she wrote. "He's 8 years old, from Atlanta, and just happens to be transgender. He plays Lily's friend Tom in this week's Modern Family and he's wonderful. One of the many reasons I love being a part of this show."
Transgender actors have featured prominently in Orange Is the New Black and Nashville as adults. Jazz Jennings, a 15-year-old transgender girl, has a TLC show called I Am Jazz. Jeffrey Tambor, of course, plays a lead role as a transgender woman on Transparent. Tambor is cis but used his Emmys platform to call for expansion of roles for transgender actors.
We think this sounds like a good start.
Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.
