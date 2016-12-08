Hailee Steinfeld Fan Rushed To Hospital After He Tried To Get An Autograph

According to a report by TMZ, a fan of actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld's was rushed to the hospital this week after an alleged altercation with her bodyguard.
The report says that the unnamed man spotted the 19-year-old in the arrivals area at Los Angeles International Airport earlier this week, and attempted to get her autograph. Her security team intervened, and TMZ caught the scuffle on video.
In the video, Steinfeld is seen politely waving the man off, but he remained persistent in trying to get close to her. Her security guard attempted to get him to back off, and the fan ended up walking into a pillar during the altercation. He was then taken away by paramedics. Steinfeld's security guard was also spotted speaking with police at the airport.
While it's unfortunate that the fan ended up injured and hospitalized, the incident highlights a scary reality that people in the public eye face when admirers attempt to interact with them, crossing a line between a mutual interaction and an invasion of personal space. It seems evident in the video that Steinfeld was just walking to her car, and fans can forget that celebs are normal human beings who sometimes simply want to be left alone.
It's always exciting to see someone famous in person, but it can be frightening for a celebrity not to be in control of their own safety. We're glad that Steinfeld is safe and hope her fan makes a speedy recovery.
