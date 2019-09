For those not familiar, this is a character — and later a meme — who appeared in an episode of SpongeBob called "Survival of the Idiots." He's a robber Sandy references from one of her dreams, whom Patrick then tries to impersonate.As Denae shared on Twitter, she managed an uncanny likeness of Pinhead Larry herself. Denae couldn't deny the resemblance, telling BuzzFeed, “It was so bad."But a lot of people on Twitter seemed to disagree with Denae. Not about the fact that she was dressed like Pinhead Larry — everyone agreed on that — but that this was a bad thing."Honestly.... I'm probably still going to wear this outfit," one person tweeted."Cutest pinhead larry I've ever seen," another wrote.Denae, who told BuzzFeed this "ruined the choker for me forever," seems to be leaning into the joke. Her name on Twitter is now Pinhead Larry.