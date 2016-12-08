Like many ex-reality stars, Andi Dorfman is coming to the end of her 15-minutes of fame. But, unlike her fellow reality star alumni, she has a solid career to lean back on. The 29-year-old Bachelor contestant and Bachelorette front woman used to be a lawyer, and and is now binging Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is making her especially antsy to get back into the courtroom.
"There are so many moments when I’m watching Law and Order: SVU and I’m like, ‘Ugh I could totally do that,'" she told Page Six at an event on December 7. “I look at my life now, which is crazy, but I know that if it all ended tomorrow, I have a legal career that I could go back to and that’s something that adds a lot of value to my life."
In addition to starring on two of the Bachelor franchises, she also published a tell-all book about her time on the show and her volatile relationship with her ex-fiancé, Josh Murray. Predictably blunt, Dorfman said she's well aware that her 15-minutes of fame are almost up, and accepts it.
Although, a Bachelor-meets-SVU does sound like a great spin-off idea. Just sayin'.
