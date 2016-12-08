Before there was Hairspray Live, there was a Hairspray movie in 2007 starring Nikki Blonsky as Tracey Turnblad. Since then, we haven't heard much from Blonsky, but we will soon, E! News reports.
Recently, she filmed Dog Years, which stars Burt Reynolds as an actor dealing with the demise of his career. Modern Family's Ariel Winter is playing his driver.
If you don't want to wait until the new project's out to see Blonsky again, she also did the voice for a poodle named Lady Paw Paw in the animated movie Pup Star this summer.
She's been on the small screen as well, playing a producer's assistant in the NBC musical drama Smash. When she hasn't been acting, she's been occupying herself by working at a shoe store and hair salon.
But after all that, she still identifies with Tracy. Two weeks ago, she wrote on Instagram, "almost ten years later and still 'I Can Hear The Bells'!!!"
