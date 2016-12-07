Scream Queens was full of blasts from the past this week. "Rapunzel, Rapunzel" marks the eighth episode of the second season, which means we only have two more episodes to go until this all the loose ends are tied. Luckily for us, many of the loose ends are already tying up nicely...if we can believe everything we're being told.
The first blast from the past arrives in the form of Wes Gardner (Oliver Hudson), the father of Gracie Gardner (and all the Red Devil killers) from season one. Wes checks himself in as a patient at the CURE Institute, but he also has the intention of winning back Dean Kathy Munsch (Jamie Lee Curtis), after their failed relationship. It's clear there is unfinished business between the two, mostly in the form of intense sexual tension.
The second blast from the past comes from -- surprisingly -- Chanel Oberlin (Emma Roberts), who hosts an over-the-top World War II-themed part for Dr. Brock Holt (John Stamos). The stress of their vast age difference is starting to weigh on their relationship, so, with the help of Hester (Lea Michele) and Chanel No. 3 (Billie Lourd) and No.5 (Abigail Breslin), The Chanels throw a party fit for an 80-year old war veteran, not a 40-year-old doctor who went to Harvard. Chanel and Dr. Holt nearly break up over it, but he decides to keep the relationship going with the intention of having a long-term affair with Munsch. (Munich is really in demand!)
The final blast from the past comes courtesy of Zayday Williams (Keke Palmer) who tries to use her (always faulty) sleuthing skills to hunt down the serial killer. Alone. Again. And then she gets captured. Alone. Again.
Now let's get to the new information: We finally find out who the third killer is. Since episode 6, we've known two of the killers. The first was Dr. Cassidy Cascade (Taylor Lautner) is the son of the 1985 murdered hospital patient. The second was Nurse Hoffel (Kristie Alley), who was avenging the death of her sister, Agatha Bean. But the third remained a mystery because Dr. Cascade himself had no idea who was behind the third mask. It's Wes Gardner. Yes, Mr. Gardner hates The Chanels just as much as Nurse Hoffel. It turns out that poor, sweet Grace ended up in a mental institute and still remains there, which, in his eyes, is completely unfair, considering the three Chanels are out in the world, wearing more fur and causing more havoc. He is dead set (literally) on revenge, and proves this in one of the most merciless killings of the season so far. He stabs Chamberlain Jackson (Earl James) and kills him after Chamberlain shows up at his home and insinuates that he is the killer. When will he and Zayday learn to not investigate potential serial killers alone?!
With only two episodes left, I feel like there's still a few crucial twists in store. I mean, Hester hasn't even killed anyone yet! And I'm still hoping that Chad Radwell (Glen Powell) is still alive.
And finally, here is the Chanel quote of the night, or shall I say, filter of the night.
The first blast from the past arrives in the form of Wes Gardner (Oliver Hudson), the father of Gracie Gardner (and all the Red Devil killers) from season one. Wes checks himself in as a patient at the CURE Institute, but he also has the intention of winning back Dean Kathy Munsch (Jamie Lee Curtis), after their failed relationship. It's clear there is unfinished business between the two, mostly in the form of intense sexual tension.
The second blast from the past comes from -- surprisingly -- Chanel Oberlin (Emma Roberts), who hosts an over-the-top World War II-themed part for Dr. Brock Holt (John Stamos). The stress of their vast age difference is starting to weigh on their relationship, so, with the help of Hester (Lea Michele) and Chanel No. 3 (Billie Lourd) and No.5 (Abigail Breslin), The Chanels throw a party fit for an 80-year old war veteran, not a 40-year-old doctor who went to Harvard. Chanel and Dr. Holt nearly break up over it, but he decides to keep the relationship going with the intention of having a long-term affair with Munsch. (Munich is really in demand!)
The final blast from the past comes courtesy of Zayday Williams (Keke Palmer) who tries to use her (always faulty) sleuthing skills to hunt down the serial killer. Alone. Again. And then she gets captured. Alone. Again.
Now let's get to the new information: We finally find out who the third killer is. Since episode 6, we've known two of the killers. The first was Dr. Cassidy Cascade (Taylor Lautner) is the son of the 1985 murdered hospital patient. The second was Nurse Hoffel (Kristie Alley), who was avenging the death of her sister, Agatha Bean. But the third remained a mystery because Dr. Cascade himself had no idea who was behind the third mask. It's Wes Gardner. Yes, Mr. Gardner hates The Chanels just as much as Nurse Hoffel. It turns out that poor, sweet Grace ended up in a mental institute and still remains there, which, in his eyes, is completely unfair, considering the three Chanels are out in the world, wearing more fur and causing more havoc. He is dead set (literally) on revenge, and proves this in one of the most merciless killings of the season so far. He stabs Chamberlain Jackson (Earl James) and kills him after Chamberlain shows up at his home and insinuates that he is the killer. When will he and Zayday learn to not investigate potential serial killers alone?!
With only two episodes left, I feel like there's still a few crucial twists in store. I mean, Hester hasn't even killed anyone yet! And I'm still hoping that Chad Radwell (Glen Powell) is still alive.
And finally, here is the Chanel quote of the night, or shall I say, filter of the night.
Snapchat is Chanel's #1 priority. 👻 #ScreamQueens pic.twitter.com/dNC64kZTJD— Scream Queens (@ScreamQueens) December 7, 2016
Advertisement