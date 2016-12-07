Ross Gellar Has A Rate My Professors Page & It's Glorious

In case you were wondering what it would be like to have Ross Gellar as your paleontology professor, the internet hive mind has brought him to life. Someone made an actual Rate My Professors page for the Friends character, Buzzfeed reports, and it has quickly filled with strong opinions.
It turns out Ross is as polarizing as a teacher as he is as a fictional character. He's only got a mediocre 3.7 out of 5 for overall quality, but a whopping 81% of students would take his class again. Maybe that can be explained by the fact that his courses are only a 2.6 in difficulty and he's got the highest hotness rating.
Students most commonly describe Professor Gellar as hilarious, lecture-heavy, and inspirational, and the reviews are full of Friends references.
"I was totally digging his class, and then on the last day before Christmas break he showed up in this absurd costume as the 'Holiday Armadillo,'" one complained. "I still have nightmares about it."
"Whenever anyone asks how he is, he screams 'I'M FINE', and always has us do 18 page essays, 'front and back,'" another said.
But our favorite might be: "He expects us to study during holiday breaks. Seriously, we were on a break! What do you expect?"
Now, who's going to make a Yelp page for Central Perk?
