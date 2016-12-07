You're Going To Want To Hear Fiona Apple's Trump Christmas Song

Michael Hafford
As '90s icons go, Fiona Apple figured to be more durable than she's been. Maybe it's just that she doesn't really release music that often, or maybe she's too much of a perfectionist, but she just hasn't stuck around like it seemed she might.

That being said, it's always a pleasure when she releases new music. And it's a double-pleasure when said music is a Trump-baiting Christmas song. "Trump's Nuts Roasting on an Open Fire" is about, well, you know. Apple channels Mel "The Velvet Fog" Tormé with her song. It's sort of a lullaby, but with an absurdly disquieting subject.

Listen to the song here. Or check out her Tumblr, where she originally posted the track. Keep putting out music, Fiona. Do a whole Trump Christmas album. Why not? It's 2016, nothing makes any sense any more.
