When did the holiday season start for you? For the truly impatient, it starts the day after Halloween. For others, it's practically sacrilege to hum "Jingle Bells" a moment before December 1. Then again, is it really the festive season until you've scoured every aisle at Target for holiday goods? We think not. And if you haven't had a chance to deck your halls, the good news is that there's still plenty of time — and about a million ways to do it.



From cozy neutrals to the classic red and green, Target's 2016 holiday collection has something for every style (and budget). Even better? The pieces are meant to mix and match, for an easy, eclectic vibe that will also play well with your existing decor, holiday or otherwise.



So whether you're looking to spruce up your bar cart — or your entire place — click through to see some of our favorite looks for the holiday season. And, since it's Target, prices start at under $10. Not too shabby.